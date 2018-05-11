Empowerment speaker, author & songwriter encourages strong mother-daughter bonds with her new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carle Place, L.I.—Meet Sheira Brayer or as she jokingly calls herself “princess of empowerment.”

She’s the author of a new book called “Motiv8: 8 Ways To Rock Your Own World.”

And she says it was her own rocky relationship with her mother that led to her path in life.

"I had a lot of struggles when I was a teenager. My mother had a tremendous amount of struggle with her mother and so on down the line. And so I felt that I learned so much what to do and what not to do," Brayer said.

Brayer’s built herself up as a songwriter and motivational speaker, encouraging women to build healthy relationships with their daughters.

And according to Sheira, it all starts with your relationship with yourself.

"When you get that right everything kind of shifts," Brayer explained.

She says she knows this because of her own ‘epiphany moment.'

"I read this book and it just had this massive impact on me. And it got me started on this personal development journey that made me realize everything that I struggle with, all my challenges, it's all up to me to make those changes," Brayer said.

Now Sheira’s put a lot of the mantras she lives by into a book for moms and their daughters.

It comes with a selection of songs that pair up with each of the chapters.

Of the eight skill sets she talks about, Sheira says her favorite would be meditation.

"I think m for meditation has been probably the single handed thing that has changed and transformed my life. Teaching moms and daughters and pretty much everybody to be more mindful to learn how to breathe deeply," Brayer said.

She recently held a book signing at Barnes & Noble in Carle Place, Long Island.

Some of the proceeds from that night are going to the Girl Scouts of Nassau County.

Her special guest for the event, her daughter, Ayden.

"I've seen a lot of mother daughter relationships. I've never really encountered one like ours. She's the best," Ayden said.

"Awareness is what we’re missing in this world. And then to give our daughters the skills and tools to create a kinder world. I’m not saying men aren’t compassionate I’m saying we’re really good at it," Brayer explained.

A message to take to heart this Mother’s Day.

For more on Sheira's book, click here.