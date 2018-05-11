Child, adult critical after fire rips through Jackson Heights home: FDNY

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A child and adult are in the hospital in critical condition Friday after flames broke out at a Jackson Heights apartment building, according to FDNY.

Fire officials found victims trapped in a home when they responded to the blaze around midnight on 71 Street between 31 and 30 avenues, FDNY officials said.

Three injured people were eventually recovered, FDNY said. Among them were an adult and child who were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire was located on the second floor, and knocked down by 12:21 a.m., FDNY said.