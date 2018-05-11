Bronx teacher suspected of forcibly touching 14-year-old student

BRONX, N.Y. — A middle school teacher in the Bronx is accused of forcibly touching a 14-year-old girl during a weekend study session, officials said Friday.

The NYPD has received a formal complaint about the accusation and the teacher, whose name has not been released, is expected to turn himself in for questioning.

The encounter is alleged to have happened April 21 inside I.S. 219 New Venture School in the Bronx.

The teacher is accused of having a 14-year-old girl stay behind after a Saturday study session, closing the classroom door and blinds then groping and kissing her.

In a statement, the city’s Department of Education said:

“This alleged behavior is deeply disturbing and has no place in our schools. He was immediately reassigned away from students pending the outcome of an investigation.”

This is the second scandal involving a teacher I.S. 219 this school year. In October, Fatai Okunola was charged with assault.

In that case, the 20-year teacher was accused of slapping a 12-year-old girl across her face.