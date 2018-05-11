Trapped window washers dangling off Manhattan building rescued

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Firefighters rescued two window washers who were trapped and hanging off a building in Manhattan Friday, FDNY officials said.

Fire officials responded to 111 Murray St. at 8:18 a.m., FDNY said.

AIR11 was overhead as the window washers were rescued from their cart at about 8:50 a.m.

Bethenny Frankel, of Real Housewives of New York fame, captured the incident on Instagram before the rescue.



In three videos and an image Frankel shared on Instagram Stories, she said “a swinging crane” was “smashing windows” of the building, sending glass crashing to the street below.

Multiple windows appeared shattered in her videos.

“That’s honestly so scary. People underneath. … Be careful. If you’re under this big building, there’s glass coming down,” Frankel said.