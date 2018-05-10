Thieves with post office key targeting mailboxes in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. — Thieves have obtained a post office key and are stealing large amounts of mail from blue drop boxes around Yonkers, authorities said.

A pair of thieves have been captured on security cameras ripping off at least seven mailboxes around Yonkers, primarily along Yonkers Avenue in the southeastern part of town.

The video shows them with hoods up to block their faces. They’re seen unlocking the mail boxes then emptying the contents into a black garbage bag.

According to Yonkers police, mail theft occurred between 1 and 2 a.m. Tuesday at the following locations:

21 Durst Place

560 Yonkers Ave.

614 Yonkers Ave.

656 Yonkers Ave.

733 Yonkers Ave.

915 Yonkers Ave.

Seminary Avenue at Valentine Street

“It’s terrible,” said Josh Benjamin, who owns a plumbing business. “You put your trust in these mailboxes and I had two checks stolen and have been dealing with Chase Bank all morning to make sure I don’t have some fraud done.”

PIX11 News has learned that the crime spree has continued beyond what police are reporting. A post office worker said that on Wednesday night a key was left in the blue box just outside the post office on Yonkers Avenue.

At the post office, frustrated residents could be seen blowing by the convenient blue box because of the recent issues, opting instead for an inside drop off. Most wanted to know how someone was able to get a key in the first place and why the locks apparently haven’t been changed yet.

PIX11 has yet to get answers to these questions from the Post Office Inspector General’s Office.

Yonkers police have advised residents to call 914-377-7900 to report suspicious activity at or around mailboxes