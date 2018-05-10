Suspect in ‘violent, random’ Queens sex assault to be extradited: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEW GARDENS, Queens — The man accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a mother, leaving her severely injured and unable to speak nearly two weeks later, is expected to be extradited from South Carolina to NYC and arraigned Thursday.

Ronald Williams, 21, was arrested Tuesday in South Carolina, police said.

He is accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a 52-year-old mother after she'd dropped her son off at school in Queens on Monday, April 30, according to police.

Police said they found the woman was unconscious and critically injured in a basement stairwell in Kew Gardens.

Nearly two weeks later, police said she remains intubated and too injured to be interviewed by investigators, police said.

Williams was found at a motel in South Carolina Tuesday and arrested without incident, according to police.

He was on probation for a robbery that occurred in January 2017 when he is accused of sexually assaulting the woman, police said.