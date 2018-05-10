Substitute teacher worked at school while facing attempted murder charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, Ill. - A substitute teacher was working at a school in Illinois for months after he had been charged with attempted murder.

Six months after Andres Rodriguez was hired for the teaching job in Cicero, Ill., school officials said they learned about the charges and placed him on administrative leave, according to WGN.

Last August, Rodriguez, 39, was brought on as a substitute teacher and after-school detention monitor at Unity Junior High with the promise of a full-time job in the fall. He was hired a month after being charged with attempted murder in Tinley Park, Ill.

Prosecutors allege Rodriguez was walking in a neighborhood when he got into an altercation with a driver, pulled out a gun and shot him seven times. Several of those shots were allegedly fired over the man while he lay in the street.

Bullets hit him in his side, back, arm and behind his ear.

The driver was also armed but didn’t shoot. Both men have concealed carry permits.

Rodriguez’s lawyer said it wasn’t attempted murder, but instead was self-defense.

At the time of the shooting, Rodriguez was teaching in Joliet, Ill., and was placed on administrative leave because of the charges.

The Joliet School District did not know Rodriguez had secured a new job until last week. He had been collecting paychecks from both districts.

Rodriguez is out on bond awaiting trial.

Cicero District 99 released the following statement: