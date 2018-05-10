Severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours in the forecast for NJ, NY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Strong thunderstorms could rattle the tri-state starting Thursday afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds that began the day will shift to stormy skies as a cold front moves into the area, bringing with it unsettled weather.

The storms could contain gusty winds up to 20 to 25 mph and heavy downpours. It's expected to begin Thursday afternoon into evening.

The chance of precipitation is greatest across northeastern New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley with marginal risk eastward into southwestern Connecticut and central Long Island.

A marine layer is expected to protect points farther east from the most severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

It'll all dry out by Friday when sunshine ans seasonable temperatures in the low 70s return.