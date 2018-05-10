‘Returnships’ helping stay-at-home parents get back to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The decision to take time off from work to raise a family or care for a loved one can be difficult , and finding employment again years later can be even more challenging.

But now, many parents and caregivers are finding hope through returnships, temporary positions with the possibility of future full-time employment.

Path Forward is a nonprofit organization that works with more than 35 companies across the country to help these women and men restart their careers.

"I was definitely nervous but I was so excited," said Stephanie Sullivan, a working mom who took time off after her second daughter was born. "My family was ready. It was just the right time."

Stephanie landed a 16-week returnship with Verisk, a data analytics company in Jersey City. That returnship lead to a full-time position.

Opportunities range from tech and finance to human resources and marketing. Salaries vary depending on position and location but can range anywhere from $25 to $60 an hour with full-time salaries from $85,000 to $100,000 or more.

"This is a highly experienced and educated workforce and companies know that they can't just overlook it and not take advantage," said Tami Forman, executive director of Path Forward.

Other organizations offering returnships with companies include Apres and iRelaunch.