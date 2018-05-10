× Police searching for two teenage men connected to Central Park assault

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – Police are asking for help on Thursday to find two men who assaulted a 14-year-old boy in Central Park.

The victim claims the two men approached him and began making conversation near 85th Street and West Drive. Shortly after, he alleges that the two men began to punch and kick him.

Officials said the incident was reported on April 4.

The two alleged attackers, who police believe are between the age of 16-19, were last seen on West 81st Street.

The victim was sent to a local hospital and suffered a fractured eye socket and face laceration.

One of the men is seen wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts, sneakers with red laces and a blue Superdry bag. The other man, who is approximately 6 feet tall, is wearing a white t-shirt, sweatpants and a blue Nike bookbag.



Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).