LOWER MANHATTAN — On April 30, 1789, George Washington was sworn in as the first President of the United States on a balcony overlooking Wall Street. Now 229 years later, New Yorkers are invited to the celebrate the occasion at the first annual George Washington Inaugural Ball.

“We will have historically inspired recipes and also drinks as well," said Lindsey Mullholand, a National Park Service volunteer who is organizing the event. "The entertainment for the evening will also be 18 century, and you'll have a chance to learn dances and even try the Minuet."

The baloney and building where Washington stood was destroyed in 1812. Today's Federal Hall, where the event will take place on Friday, was built in 1842 and initially served as a Customs House before becoming a museum.

Last month, ball organizers gave a sneak preview of what guests can expect by staging a flash mob on Federal Hall's steps. Aside from commemorating Washington’s presidency, organizers hope the event celebrates the people that help keep his legacy alive.

“I hope to celebrate what I call the 'every day heroes of history:' People in museums that work in museums, that volunteer in museums, and also the Historical and Lineage societies as well," said Mullholand.

The ball will take place Friday from 7 - 10 p.m at Federal Hall. Tickets are still available for purchase, and start at $125. Guests are asked to dress in black tie or 18th century attire.