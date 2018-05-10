Man stabbed to death in East Flatbush apartment building

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 33-year-old man’s body was found inside an East Flatbush apartment on Thursday, officials said.

He’d been repeatedly stabbed in the back, a police spokesperson said. The man was unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of the 37th Street apartment when police, responding to a 911 call, found him.

No arrests have been made. Identifying information for a suspect was not immediately available.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).