BROOKLYN — An official who runs a Hasidic neighborhood watch group in Brooklyn has been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl, police confirmed Thursday.

Police say 59-year-old Jacob Daskal, leader of the Shomrim’s Brooklyn South Safety Patrol, allegedly abused the girl between August and November of 2017.

Daskal is charged with rape, criminal sex act, forcible touching, sex abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The investigation is ongoing.