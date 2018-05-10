Attempted rapist who attacked woman in Queens sought: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST, Queens – Police asked for the public’s help Thursday to identify a man allegedly connected to an attempted rape.

Officials said a 28-year-old woman reported the incident on April 28. The victim claims that a man tried to place his hands down her pants near Junction Boulevard and 52 Avenue, bordering the Elmhurst and Corona neighborhoods.

After that, he allegedly grabbed her groin area before running away.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The man sought is believed to be around 30 or 40 years old, has a goatee and is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall. In the video, he is seen walking on in the are where the crime occurred wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a purple and yellow baseball cap, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encourage to contact Crime Stoppers. Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).