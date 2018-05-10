6 injured when car jumps curb in Chelsea, crashes into deli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Several people were injured Thursday evening when a car jumped the curb in Chelsea and crashed into a deli.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at West 21st Street and Eighth Avenue.

At least six people were hurt, officials said. No one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Fareed Williamson had only a split second to react as he stood inside the deli.

“I heard a bang. And then I heard people screaming," Williamson said. "So turned towards the door, and I saw this car coming, maybe 25 to 30 miles an hour – and I said, oh – I’m gonna die!”

The collision between a blue Hyundai TLC and a yellow cab sent the Hyundai barreling out of control, and right into the building.

Williamson says the impact sent the store’s heavy ATM machine flying into his friend, who was later wheeled out on a stretcher, and into an ambulance.

"He walks with a cane. Ya know, he’s 61 years old. And he can’t move that fast," Williamson said. "When I went to him, I asked him if he was alright. All he kept saying, is oh my god, I don’t deserve this."

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson was attending an event in the area, heard about the crash, rushed to the scene and shed some light on what may have happened.

“It looks like one of the cars was moving east to west on 21st Street," Johnson said. "The other car was moving from south to north on 8th Avenue. It could have been, but we don’t know yet, a red light that was run. It looks like there was a collision that happened in the intersection."