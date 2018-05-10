American Airlines flight from LaGuardia makes emergency landing at JFK

QUEENS — An American Airlines from LaGuardia Airport made an emergency landing a Kennedy Airport on Thursday morning less than a half hour after it had taken off because of a possible mechanical issue, an airline spokesperson said.

The flight, which was headed for Orlando, Florida, had 156 passengers and six crew members on board when an indicator light in the cockpit reported the problem, a spokesperson said. It landed safely at 7:19 a.m. The Boeing 737 had taken off at 6:51 a.m.

All of the people were moved to a different plane, which departed JFK just after 9 a.m.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused,” an American Airlines spokesperson said.

Several planes have been forced into emergency landings recently. A Southwest airline flight recently made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. A woman was killed in the incident. Planes have also been forced to land because of damaged windows.