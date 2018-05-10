× Amber Alert issued for infant abducted in upstate New York

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. – An Amber Alert has been issued in New York Thursday for an infant who was abducted upstate, authorities said.

The alert was activated about 2 p.m. by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby has been identified as Gionna K. Harter, who was born 17 days ago in Montour Falls. She’s described as being a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs about 9 pounds and is 18 inches long.

Police believe the child was taken by Katrina M. Harter, who is homeless. She’s described as being a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 332 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

The suspect was last seen traveling south on North Exchange Street in Geneva, about 50 miles east of Syracuse.

Anyone who sees either the woman or the baby is urged to call 911 to contact the Schuyler County Sheriff’s office at 866-NYS-AMBER.