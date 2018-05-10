2 NYPD officers failed to interview grandmother in attempted kidnapping

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Two NYPD police officers were placed on modified duty after failing to interview the grandmother who chased down a man who tried to run off with her grandson in Gravesend earlier this week.

Omar Dominguez, 26, was caught on camera wheeling away a 3-year-old in a stroller from the Thanksgiving Supermarket, at 2239-2247 86 St. in Gravesend, Monday afternoon, according to police.

The boy was at the grocery store with his grandmother when she looked away and police say he was snatched.

When the grandmother realized what happened, police said she chased down the attempted kidnapper, scaring him off. An anonymous tip Wednesday night led to the Dominguez’s arrest, police said.

He faces charges of kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, petit larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, police said.

Police sources tell PIX11 News that the grandmother called 911 and officers responded, but did not take a report. The family later filed a complaint.