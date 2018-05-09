Woman at Queens hospital says she disposed of her newborn baby: Police

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Police on Wednesday are searching for a baby’s remains after a woman suffering severe abdominal pains arrived at a Queens hospital and allegedly said she gave birth over the weekend and disposed of the baby.

The 23-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Richmond Hill around 2 a.m. Wednesday complaining of severe abdominal pain and trauma, police said.

The woman showed evidence of having given birth, and told officials she delivered a baby on Sunday that was not responsive, according to police.

She allegedly claimed to have disposed of the baby, and a search for the remains is now underway.

