WATCH: Old bridge is dismantled as new infrastructure projects advance

Sections of an old New York bridge are descending onto barges in the Hudson River and promises are being made about new infrastructure projects.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo marked the latest milestone in the bridge construction Tuesday morning.

Plans for a new Tappan Zee Bridge, which crosses the Hudson River and connects Westchester County with Rockland County, have been talked about for decades in New York.

The new span opened in 2017. Governor Cuomo has credited cooperation with state and federal authorities, and a design-build process with the contractor, as reasons for progress on the project.

"From building bridges to revitalizing our subway and rail systems, we have invested more in our infrastructure than any other administration, and now we must take the next step forward with an additional $125 billion commitment," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.