‘Spiritual healer’ sexually assaults 5 people, causes miscarriage in the Bronx: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A so-called “spiritual healer” is behind bars Wednesday after five people came to police to report he sexually assaulted them, and caused one of the victims to suffer a miscarriage.

Cristian Robles, 32, is accused of attacking the victims at his home on Ryder Avenue near East 181st Street in Fordham Heights, police said.

He faces charges of abortion, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, as well as multiple counts of sexual abuse and criminal sex acts, according to police. Abortions are illegal in New York under some circumstances, such as causing a miscarriage without the mother's consent.

The five victims include three men and two women, according to police. All five went to the Bronx's 46th Precinct to report the alleged sexual abuse.

Sources tell PIX11 they paid Robles $100 to $1,500 for spiritual healing, but were instead attacked and sexually assaulted.

The victims told police the abuse occurred between March 27 and April 13 at the accused attacker's home.

All five had an appointment with a "spiritual healer" when, during their appointments, police said Robles had the victims ingest a drink that knocked them out before he sexually assaulting them. Robles' allegedly used a knife to remove clothing during the attacks.

A 26-year-old woman miscarried after one of the assaults, police said.

Any additional victims are encouraged to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).