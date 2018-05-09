Men beat, slash 4 in Long Island bowling alley attack: police

BALDWIN, New York –Police arrested three men accused of beating and slashing a group, which included a teenage girl, at a Long Island bowling alley.

The attackers allegedly punched and kicked four victims around 1:30 a.m. on Monday at The Baldwin Bowling Center, detectives said.

Police charged Pedro Mendez-Ramos, Brian Gonzalez Valdez and Christopher Abreu.

Mendez-Ramos reportedly slashed two male victims in the face with an unknown object. One victim, a 23-year-old man, was slashed in the face. He allegedly slashed a 20-year-old man in the neck.

Another victim suffered an abrasion with swelling on the left eye and a teenage female victim said she experienced pain on the right side of her head.

Valdez, 20, was arrested and arraigned on Monday. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree gang assault, two counts of third-degree assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Alleged slasher 21-year-old Abreu was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third-degree assault. He is set to appear in court on May 14.

Mendez-Ramos, 24, was arrested on Wednesday shortly after midnight and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree gang assault, criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with a witness and two counts of third-degree assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Nassau County District Court.