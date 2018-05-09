Man assaults his 74-year-old mom, breaking 9 of her ribs: police

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Police in an upstate New York village say a man broke nine of his mother’s ribs and punctured her lung in an attack.

New York State Police said Tuesday they responded to an apartment complex in Liverpool for a report of an elderly woman in a vehicle with injuries. Troopers say they learned the 74-year-old woman was assaulted by her 46-year-old son, who police say admitted to the assault on the scene.

The woman was listed in stable condition after doctors determined that she suffered nine broken ribs, a punctured lung and other internal injuries from the assault.

The son faces assault charges and was arraigned at court in nearby Syracuse on Thursday.