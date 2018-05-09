Grandma in Gravesend chases down would-be kidnapper, rescues toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to identify a man they say tried to kidnap a 3-year-old from a grocery store in Brooklyn.

The child was in a stroller and with his grandmother at the Thanksgiving Supermarket, at 2239-2247 86 St. in Gravesend, Monday when the incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m., police said.

While the grandmother wasn't looking, a man grabbed the stroller and took off, police said.

Video released by police shows a man wearing a baseball cap casually walking while pushing a stroller.

The woman realized her grandson was missing and spotted him, chasing down the man and scaring him off, police said.

The attempted kidnapper, believed to be 25 to 40 years old, fled westbound on 86th Street.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).