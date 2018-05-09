Grandmother found dead in Queens kitchen with knife in her back: sources

ASTORIA, Queens — A slain grandmother was found face down in her kitchen with a knife in her back Wednesday, sources told PIX11 News.

It happened inside an apartment building near Astoria Boulevard and Eighth Street.

The 64-year-old victim who walks with a cane and recently was discharged from the hospital was discovered by her home health aide, sources said.

When the aide was unable to get inside the victim’s apartment Wednesday morning, she went nextdoor where the victim’s daughter and granddaughter live, sources said.

After they finally opened the front door to the victim’s apartment, they found the victim face down in her kitchen, mortally wounded with a knife in her back. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is being treated as a homicide.