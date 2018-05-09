Dozens more reported sick from E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce

Dozens of new cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce were reported in the last week.

A total of 149 cases have been identified in 29 states. About 42 percent of those people have been hospitalized. One person died in California.

Locally, seven people were reported sick in New Jersey and two people were found with E. coli in New York, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twenty people have been sickened in Pennsylvania and two people were reported sick in Connecticut.

The number of people who are sick might go up further because it takes an average of two to three weeks between when a person becomes sick with E. coli and when the illness is reported.

No one should buy or eat any romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region, officials said.

While most strains of the bacteria E. coli are harmless, others can cause serious illness. The strain linked to chopped romaine lettuce is a Shinga toxin-producing E. coli, which can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, the CDC said.

E. Coli can be spread through consuming contaminated water or food or through contact with infected people or animals.

Most people start feeling sick a few days after eating or drinking food contaminated with the bacteria, but it can take up to 10 days for symptoms to start. Patients usually get better within 5 to 7 days.

If diarrhea lasts more than three days or is accompanied by high fever, blood in the stool or so much vomiting that the patient cannot keep down liquids, a doctor must be called, the agency said.

This current outbreak is not related to the recent multi-state outbreak of E. coli that had been linked to leafy greens in December 2017. In that instance, 25 people were sickened and one person died.