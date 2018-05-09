Bronx great-grandmother says ‘it’s raining dead rats’ in her bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Argatha Jackson at the Castle Hill Houses says for a year she has been putting in tickets to fix the ceiling in her bathroom.

“The other day I was taking a shower and two dead rats fell into the tub. It was disgusting,” Jackson said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “Staff visited the resident’s apartment this morning and are scheduling the necessary repair work as soon as possible. We can and must do better for our residents.”

If you have a story send us your story and upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook.