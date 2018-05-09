PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Amanda Brugel on `The Handmaid`s Tale` in the wake of #MeToo

Posted 8:13 AM, May 9, 2018

Actress Amanda Brugel talks to PIX11 about how "The Handmaid`s Tale" is received in the wake of #MeToo, and her unlikely connection to her character before she even joined the show.