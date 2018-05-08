Video captures man lean into Bronx Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru during burglary: Police

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police released video Tuesday they say shows two men burglarizing a Dunkin' Donuts in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.

According to police, a Dunkin' Donuts on Jerome Avenue was burglarized by two men just before 2 a.m. last Wednesday.

One of the men forced open the restaurant's drive-through window while the second man acted as a lookout, police said.

Once the window was opened, the first man leaned into the restaurant and removed the cash register, video shows.

Both men fled the scene on foot southbound on Jerome Avenue.

The first man is described as having a beard. He wore orange sunglasses, a black du-rag, black vest, gray sweater and gray sweatpants at the time, police said.

The second man wore an orange hooded sweater, black sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).