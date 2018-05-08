Two-stepping into Tuesday’s at Opry City Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Whether you're a country fan, want to meet new people, or just have a good time with friends, Opry City Stage is bringing free two-step lessons to New York City.

Choreographer Elizabeth Mooney will teach you this popular dance, step by step, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Tuesday. Participants also get a complimentary drink ticket.

Opry City Stage Times Square is the first venue of its kind, and every detail is inspired by the show that made country music famous. Since its inception in 1925, the Opry has been celebrating the past, present, and future of country music on the radio and for live audiences from near and far.

Along the way, the show has launched the careers of countless superstars, led the way for Nashville, Tenn., to become Music City and changed the course of country music forever.