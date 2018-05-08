Two different DAs confirm they’re considering criminal charges against disgraced NY AG Schneiderman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Beating, choking, spitting and slapping until there was blood — are just a few types of conditions that result in domestic violence conditions.

Now, after New York State’s top law enforcer, former attorney general Eric Schneiderman, has been accused of engaging in those types of violent acts, he’s the subject of at least two criminal probes, and faces the possibility of being indicted on charges that he helped to create.

“Working to make choking a crime in New York and elevate it to a felony level,” is what Sonia Ossorio, president of the National Organization for Women New York, said that her organization and Schneiderman worked on together.

It contrasts with allegations the attorney general now faces.

In an article published Monday evening night in The New Yorker, Michelle Manning Barish described one of many incidents from her two years dating Schneiderman.

"He used his body weight to hold me down, and he began to choke me," she said to the magazine. "The choking was very hard. It was really bad. I kicked. In every fiber, I felt I was being beaten by a man.”

Another former girlfriend, Tanya Selvaratnam, told The New Yorker that “Sometimes, he’d tell me to call him ‘master,’ and he’d slap me until I did …he started calling me his ‘brown slave’ and demanding that I repeat that I was ‘his property.'"

“It's not only shocking,” Ossorio said about the allegations against the person she’s worked with on a variety of women’s rights issues. “It's very, very disappointing.”

The allegations have led to the district attorneys in Manhattan and in Suffolk County to announce that they are investigating alleged acts of physical violence by Schneiderman that were mentioned in the article.

The women described being slapped and choked, verbally abused and threatened by Schneiderman. Some also described him as a heavy drinker.

The abuse often happened during what were supposed to be romantic encounters, but the women said the violence was not consensual.

Schneiderman, 63, implied in a statement that his conduct was either welcomed by the women, or was not as they described.

"In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is a line I would not cross," he said.

Danny Frost, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., said in a statement late Monday that prosecutors would look into the claims.

It's an unusual twist: Schneiderman's office had been tasked with investigating the Manhattan District Attorney's office over its handling of a 2015 sex assault probe involving Harvey Weinstein that resulted in no criminal charges.

NYPD officials said they had not received any complaints, but would investigate thoroughly should anyone come forward.

The state's Solicitor General, Barbara Underwood, will serve as acting Attorney General. She has a long history of legal work, including serving in the Eastern District of New York and in the Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens district attorney offices.