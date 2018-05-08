Student dies after collapsing during gym class at NJ school

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday after he became unresponsive during gym class at a New Jersey high school, according to police and school officials.

The teenager became unconscious at about 9:10 a.m. on the field of Franklin High School, officials said. It happened during a physical education class.

Staff immediately began CPR on the boy and 911 was called, the school said.

An ambulance responded and transported him to the hospital, according to officials.

The school said they learned at about 11:15 a.m. that the teen had died.

“We are providing counseling to our staff and students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family at this time,” school officials said.

The 14-year-old ninth grade student has not yet been identified and his cause of death has not been shared.