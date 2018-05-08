Station renovation includes waterproofing, structural repairs and promises of elevators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sign outside the 72nd Street Station on the B/C says “extensive renovations in progress.”

Upper Westside commuters will be dealing with detours for the next 6 months. Many will walk to Broadway to get a 1,2 or 3 train or take the M10 bus along Central Park West.

This is one of the final locations to be reconstructed under the enhanced station plan. The 110th Street station work began in April and 86th Street will begin in June. It includes structural repairs, upgrades and waterproofing.

“There is important structural, safety, and other improvement work being done at these stations that will benefit riders for generations to come. Similar projects have been completed on time and on budget," said the MTA in a statement.

Riders and elected leaders rallied outside of this most recent project. They're calling for more accessibility. Elevators are not being added to this round of station work.

At the April board meeting, the MTA Board approved hundreds of millions of additional dollars for subway accessibility. NYC Transit President Byford has identified accessibility as a top priority and the MTA says it is "committed to expanding accessibility in the century-old subway system."

Transit officials are working on a system-wide accessibility study.

Elevator projects have already been added to some future projects. The MTA has been working over the last few years to build elevators at 100 stations. About twenty percent of the 472 stations are accessible

A project has started along 7th Avenue at 55th Street along the N/Q/R/W lines. Local businesses say they have been advised the project could take three years.

Dan Bruck is the owner of Danielle B. Jewelry on 7th Avenue. He says he supports an accessible system but the project will be a hardship for business owners.

The MTA has previously said cost has been a factor in deciding to include elevators.