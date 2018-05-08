Professor dead, man found hiding in closet with tools in Ditmas Park home: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn — An investigation is underway Tuesday after police say a professor was found dead in his Ditmas Park home, and a man found hiding in a closet with a smattering of tools, including a hammer.

Police discovered Jeremy Safran's body while responding to reports of a burglary in progress at a home on Stratford Road near Hinckley Place just before 6 p.m. Monday, officials said.

The 66-year-old's body was in the basement of his home, with trauma to the head and body, police said. Online records show Safran was a professor of psychology at the New School for Social Research and clinical professor at the New York Postdoctoral Program in Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis.

The medical examiner will determine how he died.

Police said they found a 28-year-old man hiding inside a closet during their response Monday evening.

The man was surrounded by several tools, including a hammer, police said.

He was taken into custody, and has yet to be charged, according to police.

Neighbors tell PIX11 that just prior to the incident, a strange man with Ohio plates pulled up to the house and went inside. Neighbors say a woman who lives in the house came outside with her teenage daughter, saying her husband had died.

Overnight, locals said they were frightened by the incident.

"Violent, very violent. So that scares the hell out of me. ... We walk up and down here ever single night," neighbor Font Ravi Kisson said.