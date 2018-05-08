Officials release cause of fire at Harlem movie set that killed FDNY firefighter Lt. Michael Davidson

HARLEM, Manhattan — A fatal fire at a Harlem movie set that claimed the life of an FDNY firefighter was caused by heat from a boiler ventilation pipe ignited nearby flammable materials, FDNY officials said Tuesday.

The combustion caused a fire in the cellar of 773 St. Nicholas Ave. where firefighter Michael R. Davidson was killed on March 23, 2018.

An ongoing investigation into the blaze also revealed that the building’s sprinkler system, which was installed both in the first floor restaurant and nightclub as well as the staircase and apartments on the upper floors , had been shut off and did not activate to put out the fire, officials said.

FDNY and the Department’s Safety Command is conducting a complete and comprehensive investigation into the fire and death of Lieutenant Davidson.

Firefighter Davidson was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant.