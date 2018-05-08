Man arrested in ‘violent’ sex assault of 52-year-old woman in Queens

KEW GARDENS, Queens — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a “violent, random” sexual assault in Queen, police announced Tuesday.

Ronald Williams, 21, has been arrested in the brutal attack in Kew Gardens, Queens that left a woman unconscious with trauma to her face and body.

Williams was located at a motel in South Carolina Tuesday, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Williams is accused of violently attacking a 52-year-old woman near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard near Kew Gardens Hills last month, police said.

The victim had just dropped her son off at school when she was attacked, according to police.

The assault left the woman critically injured, authorities said. She was found unconscious in a basement stairwell, with trauma to her face and body, according to officials.

Williams was extradited to New York from Columbia, South Carolina to face charges.