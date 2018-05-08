PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Child critically injured after falling out Newark window: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — A child is in critical condition after falling out a window at a home in Newark, officials said Tuesday.

A child was injured after falling out the window in a building on 14th Avenue near South 16th Street in Newark. (PIX11)

The incident happened at a building on 14th Avenue near South 16th Street in Newark, local officials confirmed at 2:13 a.m.

The child, whose age is not yet known, was critically injured after falling out a window, officials said.

The location is a three-story building, with apartments above a grocery store, images of the scene show.

Additional information was not immediately available.