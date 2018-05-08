Cause of death for body found in missing Paterson woman’s car determined: officials

PATERSON, N.J. — A body found in a car belonging to a New Jersey woman missing since December was the victim of a homicide and died from puncture and incision wounds.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s office said Monday medical examiners are still working to identify the body.

The car was found Sunday in Paterson less than a mile from where 24-year-old Shanaya Coley was last seen Dec. 5.

Paterson police said in December they feared Coley may have been carjacked in the 2013 Nissan Altima or kidnapped near her apartment as she was leaving for work.

Authorities said a concerned citizen called police to report an unattended vehicle in the lot.