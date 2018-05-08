Cardi B’s bodyguard allegedly punches autograph-seeker

MANHATTAN — Cardi B’s security team allegedly attacked a man looking for the rapper’s autograph outside a swanky Manhttan hotel Monday night following the star-studded Met Gala, police said.

It was about 2:15 a.m. outside the Mark Hotel when a man approached Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar, asking for her autograph. She said no, but the man continued to move closer to her and harass her, police said.

That’s when Cardi’s bodyguard pushed and punched the man, police said. Another man kicked the autograph-seeker while he was on the ground.

Three men ran from the scene, heading west on East 77th Street, police said. The autograph-seeker was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Earlier in the night, Cardi B attended the Met Gala, the annual fundraising fete in New York that brings out Hollywood’s elite for an evening of fashion and charity and to celebrate the spring exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute — this year, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Cardi B showed off her baby bump in a pearl-drenched gown and headdress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.