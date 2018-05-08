Acting NY attorney general announced day after Schneiderman resigns amid physical abuse allegations

NEW YORK — Solicitor General Barbara Underwood will be the acting New York attorney general after Eric Schneiderman announced he will resign amid accusations he physically abused four women, officials announced Tuesday.

Underwood has argued 20 cases before the Supreme Court of the United States and clerked for Thurgood Marshall, press secretary Amy Spitalnick said on Twitter Tuesday morning as she announced the solicitor general will become the acting AG.

Schneiderman said Monday night he will resign effective at the close of business Tuesday.

His announcement came less than three hours after The New Yorker published accusations from four women alleging physical abuse at the hands of the New York attorney general.

Underwood was appointed to solicitor general in 2007. Before that, she served as counsel and chief assistant to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, was the acting solicitor general and principal deputy solicitor general of the U.S., and had executive positions in Queens and Brooklyn DA offices, according to the attorney general’s website.

This morning, I’m grateful to work with the best colleagues in the business – including Barbara Underwood, who will be acting NY AG. She’s argued 20 cases before SCOTUS, clerked for Thurgood Marshall, & much more. The work continues. — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) May 8, 2018