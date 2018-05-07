Rockit Live Foundation is teaching kids in New Jersey what it’s really like to perform in a rock band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Red Bank, N.J.—They range in age from nine to high school.

Playing classics from the 50's, 60’s and 70's.

Songs that were hits long before they were alive.

These young rockers are learning a valuable lesson in music and teamwork, thanks to the guidance of Rockit Live Foundation.

"They call it a hobby. But it’s really not like that, music is with you forever. I didn’t set out to do this, I just felt that I had something that I could share with the kids," Bruce Gallipani said.

Founder Bruce Gallipani says he was just like these kids, playing the drums at three years old then studying music at the High School of the Performing Arts.

But it wasn’t until he helped with his daughter’s school talent show that he thought of sharing his gift with the younger generation.

"I think I love that Bruce puts me on every single instrument that he possibly can. Oh Rob, you can do harmonica on this? Alright, do it. But Bruce I don’t know how to play harmonica. Learn it! Ok, I will," one student joked.

And Rockit’s got the support of some famous local rockers, including The Young Rascal’s Eddie Brigati and E Street Band’s Steven Van Zandt.

"I think what he saw was how we worked. We’re very meticulous about the original parts and records. And we were doing his songs and he was giving us the nod, like, ok, all the parts are there." Gallipani said of his partnership with Van Zandt.

The non-profit’s graduates are already seeing some music success.

Vocalist Jacquie Lee was runner up on season five of “The Voice.”

It’s very inspiring to even the group’s youngest musicians.

Camille says she's been singing since she was three months old.

And she hasn’t stopped since.

For more on how to get your child involved with Rockit Live, click here.