Off-duty NYC worker grabs woman’s groin, punches her and man in Manhattan club: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — An off-duty NYC employee faces multiple charges after police on Monday said he grabbed a woman’s groin, and punched her and a man in a Manhattan club over the weekend.

Thomas Dardia, a 24-year-old NYC sanitation employee, was at a club in Manhattan Sunday when the altercation occurred around 12:27 a.m., police said. It happened near West 21st Street and Sixth Avenue, bordering the Flatiron District and Chelsea, the NY Daily News reports.

The female victim told investigators Dardia grabbed her groin area from behind. Police say she was wearing pants at the time.

Dardia then allegedly punched the woman and a man she was with.

The woman told police responders her cheek hurt as a result of the punch.

Dardia faces a sex abuse charge and two counts of assault, police said.