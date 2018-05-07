NYCHA residents will give city council members tours of their homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, New York City Housing Authority tenants who are leaders of Metro Industrial Areas Foundation and New York City council members will launch an inspection tour of NYCHA properties citywide to highlight dangerous conditions in their homes and apartment buildings.

Councilwoman Inez Barron starts the tour schedule. She toured the Breukelen Houses Monday afternoon.

The goal, she said, is to pressure Mayor Bill de Blasio to give more funding to NYCHA.

“My message to the Mayor is fix it,” said Barron.

Breukelen Houses resident Norma Concepcion said said that, even though she puts in tickets every day, nothing is ever fixed.

Advocacy group Metro Industrial Areas Foundation is launching what they call an inspection tour of NYCHA developments citywide, bringing city leaders to the buildings hurting the most.

The tour, consisting of walkthroughs with City council members, will include the following stops before concluding with a major rally at City Hall on May 15:

• Monday, May 7 at 4 p.m.: Breukelen Houses - 716 E 105th Street with CM Inez Barron

• Thursday, May 10 at 10 a.m.: Hope Garden - 85 Palmetto Street with CM Antonio Reynoso

• Saturday, May 12 at 11 a.m.: Howard Houses - 30 Glenmore Avenue with CM Alicka Ampry-Samuel

• Monday, May 21 at 11 a.m.: Butler Houses with CM Vanessa Gibson