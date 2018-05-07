Son allegedly stabs father to death in their Brooklyn home

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death in their Brooklyn home, authorities said Monday.

Police responded to reports Sunday morning of an unconscious person in a home on Flatbush Avenue near Aurelia Circle, bordering Flatlands and East Flatbush, police said.

Troy Jones, 43, was found with trauma to his neck, police said. He was unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Jones’ son, Tyemear Jones, was later arrested, police said. He faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The 23-year-old son is suspected of stabbing his father to death with a knife, the NY Daily News reports.

Tyemear Jones has no prior arrests, and it is not known what prompted the deadly altercation.

Both men lived at the home in which the dispute occurred, according to police.