Man killed during burglary in process at Ditmas Park home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn — A man was killed during a burglary in process at a home in Ditmas Park Monday night, police say.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday, at 155 Stratford Road.

Police responded to a reported of a burglary and found an unresponsive 66-year-old male in the basement of the home with trauma to the head and body. He was identified as homeowner Jeremy D. Safran, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

During their search of the basement police encountered a 28-year-old man inside of a closet. He was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Neighbors tell PIX11 that just prior to the incident, a strange man with Ohio plates pulled up to the house and went inside. Neighbors say a woman who lives in the house came outside with her teenage daughter, saying her husband had died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the man's death and the investigation is ongoing.