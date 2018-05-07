Howard back on the squatter trail

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — An 85-year-old Brooklyn resident is plagued by squatters.

Joyce Kinch is dealing with three of them. There are two men and a woman in in separate studio apartments upstairs from her own in the Bedford-Stuyvesant brownstone she’s owned for years.

They live in studio apartments with reasonable rent and all utilities included. But she says they still don’t pay. One hasn’t given her rent money for more than a year. Another has gone even longer without paying.

I paid a visit. One of the creeps was home, but held up behind his closed door, not man enough to speak with me about his despicable action.

Kinch and her daughter-in-law have done something smart. They’ve hired a building manager with experience dealing with squatters. It will take time, but here’s hoping he’ll be able to squeeze them out. I don’t know when I’ll be back, but I’ll be watching. Maybe I can catch one of these jerks outside and try to get some answers.