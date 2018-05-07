Help sought identifying 79-year-old found roaming Brighton Beach Boardwalk: police

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — Help was sought Monday identifying a 79-year-old woman found roaming the Brighton Beach Boardwalk over the weekend.

The woman was found walking on Brighton Beach Boulevard and Beach Third Street around 9 p.m. Saturday, police said.

She said her name is Beniya Marin and she is 79, but could not remember where she lived or recall any contact information for relatives or friends, according to police.

Police believe the woman, who only speaks Spanish, may have dementia.

She is described as having gray hair, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. When she was found, the woman was wearing a white T-shirt, pink sweatpants, black loafers and she walked with a cane.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).