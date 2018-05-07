George Zimmerman charged with stalking private investigator

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla (WFTS) — George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watchdog acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, has been charged with stalking a private investigator.

According to investigators from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Zimmerman threatened and harassed Dennis Warren, a private investigator, in December 2017.

Warren was working for documentary filmmaker Michael Gasparro, who is making a documentary on Trayvon Martin. The series is being produced by rapper Jay-Z.

The findings were handed over to prosecutors in March and they have decided to move forward prosecution.

Court records show the private investigator received 55 phone calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman in December.

According to WFTV, Zimmerman was served on May 3.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 30 at 9 a.m. for an arraignment.

The records don’t list an attorney for Zimmerman.