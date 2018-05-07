Man found dead in Newark park was shot: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in Newark’s Vailsburg Park Monday morning, authorities said.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots at about 2:30 a.m. The man’s body was not discovered until someone walking through the park later in the morning called police.

The deceased has been described as a “young man,” though no identifying information about him has been released, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The body has been covered with a sheet near a tree in the 30-acre park. Multiple emergency vehicles, including an ambulance, were called to the scene. Officials had responded by 8:15 a.m., AIR11 video showed.

Vailsburg Park has been the scene of at least three shootings in the past year.

In December 2017, a 23-year-old Newark man was shot and killed in the park. In June 2017, a man was shot in the back during a robbery as he walked through the park with his girlfriend. That man survived.

Locals told PIX11 that lights in the park do not work, and more cameras and police patrols are needed.