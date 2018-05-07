Baby girl hospitalized with brain injury after getting hit during softball game

SHELL ROCK, Iowa – A 7-week-old baby has been hospitalized after being hit in the head by a softball during a game with her family last week.

The ball struck McKenna Hovenga while her dad was playing a softball game in Shell Rock, Iowa on Wednesday.

She was transported to an area hospital before being flown to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, according to the Waverly Courier.

The baby suffered skull fractures and two brain bleeds, as well as several seizures.

After 48 hours seizure-free, doctors began weaning McKenna off of her seizure medication, according to a post on the Healing for McKenna Facebook page. On Monday, there was some good news:

Neurologist came in and said the EEG actually is started to look even calmer as we are taking her off the meds!! So a huge sign!! Nothing else really to add, just sitting back and waiting! Please keep the prayers coming and fingers crossed!!!!!

A YouCaring page has been set up to help the family. It has raised over $30,000 as of Monday afternoon.